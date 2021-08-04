Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target at $29.83

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CRCT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 366,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,132. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
