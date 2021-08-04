Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target at $29.83

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 366,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,132. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.