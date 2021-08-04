Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Price Target at GBX 1,149.60

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,010 ($13.20). 567,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,937. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,028.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

