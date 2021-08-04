Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $106.22

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,149 shares of company stock valued at $29,277,242. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 77.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

