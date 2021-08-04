Brokerages Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT at $2.26

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.
A number of research firms have commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 581,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
