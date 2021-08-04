Brokerages Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT at $2.26

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of research firms have commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 581,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.