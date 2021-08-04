Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $128.73

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,070. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

