Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $193.00

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $170.85 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

