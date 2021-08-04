Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Target Price at C$15.55

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL stock opened at C$10.91 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0397818 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.