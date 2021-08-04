Brokerages Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $39.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

