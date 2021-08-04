Brokerages Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $39.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
