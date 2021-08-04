Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $43.33

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

