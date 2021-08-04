Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $184.20

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,542. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

