Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avient by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

