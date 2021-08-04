Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.