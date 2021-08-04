Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE:SM opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,751 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

