Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.