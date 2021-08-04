Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,547 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.