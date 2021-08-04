Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 19,514 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

