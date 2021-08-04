Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.07 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 506,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.