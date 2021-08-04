Brookstone Capital Management Invests $4.85 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,725.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,565.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

