Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $1,499,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

