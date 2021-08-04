Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $1,499,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.