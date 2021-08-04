Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,753 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,889,000 after acquiring an additional 561,784 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $128.71 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

