Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 55,680 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

