Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.35. 174,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $436.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

