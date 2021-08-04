Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $625.54. 97,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

