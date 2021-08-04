Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $157.58. 14,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.