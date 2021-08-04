Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.88-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 901,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

