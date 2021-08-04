Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CFO David North Purchases 2,381 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CFO David North bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 158,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a PE ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

