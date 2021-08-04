Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 24,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling bought 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling bought 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling bought 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling bought 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling purchased 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29).

On Friday, June 25th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,100 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,189.10 ($849.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.