Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 113.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 24.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.