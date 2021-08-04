Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,437. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
