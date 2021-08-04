Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,437. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

