Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
