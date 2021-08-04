Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.