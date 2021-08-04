Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 173,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $18.91.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.