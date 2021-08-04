Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 173,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

