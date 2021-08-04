Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Down to $56.22

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $51.50. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 1,802 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.