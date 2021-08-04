Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574.

Several research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.