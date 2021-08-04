Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.61. 184,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

