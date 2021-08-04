Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

