Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,000. Insiders sold a total of 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782 over the last ninety days.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

