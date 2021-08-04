California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $820.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.