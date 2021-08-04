California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 776,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

