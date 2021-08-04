California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MEG opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

