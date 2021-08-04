California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

