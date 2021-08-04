California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.24, a PEG ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.