California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 69 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

