California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Oceaneering International worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

