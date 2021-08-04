Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,480. Calix has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

