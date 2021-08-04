Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $340.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.43 million to $396.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.