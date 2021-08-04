Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 3.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.93. 22,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,434,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

