Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

