Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. 588,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,557. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

