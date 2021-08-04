Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,605 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Camping World were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Camping World stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

