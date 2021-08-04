Canaccord Genuity Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

SKLZ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 625,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

